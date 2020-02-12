AEW announces a new addition to its roster

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of Jeff Cobb to its roster on Wednesday. Chris Jericho announced Cobb as a bounty hunter type who will face Jon Moxley on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: Cobb is a very nice addition. AEW didn’t indicate what type of deal Cobb has with the company. Cobb teamed with Dan Maff at Sunday’s ROH Free Enterprise event and the duo beat the ROH Tag Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham in a Proving Ground match to earn a future tag title shot. It’s unclear whether that match will end up taking place. Cobb and Moxley worked a match together in the New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax Tournament last year.

Update: Cobb actually debuted at the end of Dynamite and performed his Tour of the Islands finisher on Moxley.



