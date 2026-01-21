What's happening...

AEW cancels Saturday’s live Collision in Arlington, taping the show tonight

January 21, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW made the following announcement on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Dallas is under a winter storm watch from Friday morning through Sunday morning. The forecast calls for ice, snow, and low temperatures around 10 degrees in the Dallas area. That would be just another winter day in my home state of Minnesota, but we’re understandably more prepared for winter weather than folks in Texas are. Be safe down there. AEW is still scheduled to hold next week’s Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas, and the January 31 live Collision in Arlington.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.