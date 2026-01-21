AEW Dynamite results (1/21): Barnett’s review of Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander, FTR vs. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price in a non-title match, Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight, Samoa Joe vs. Mike Bailey

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 329)

Orlando, Florida, at Addition Financial Arena

Simulcast live January 21, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring to start the show, and brought out AEW World Champion MJF. Taz joined in at the commentary desk with Excalibur. Tony mentioned MJF’s successful title defense last week, but MJF told him to shut up and insulted the fans for being yokels. MJF bragged about his expensive watches, suits, and said he had the baddest girl anyone had ever seen. He said he has all that because he’s the best wrestler in the world, and held up the AEW World Championship as proof.

MJF said if you hear two people talking about being the best, and you don’t see MJF, turn the channel because what’s coming out of their mouths is the same as what comes out of their asses. He said this is the year of MJF, and nobody is on his level. Brody King interrupted MJF and headed to the ring. He was quick to point out that MJF is a bit, and he could destroy him anytime, but he won’t because what he really wants is a match. Brody said he would choke him out, drop him on his head, and take his World Championship. MJF backed into the corner.

He then asked the crowd for complete silence while he considered the challenge. The crowd booed, and MJF said he thought about it long and hard and decided on a no. MJF said he wasn’t afraid of him or his bark, and called him all bark and no bite. MJF said he’s done nothing to earn a title shot, and said he’s beaten nothing but tomato cans over the last few weeks. He demanded that Brody win against elite talent, or the match wasn’t going to take place.

MJF said if he ever interrupted him again, they would have a problem. Brody towered over MJF and barked at him, and MJF decided it was time to leave. Brody bumped fists with members of the crowd and then left. The commentary team then introduced a video package for the Opps bad week last week with the loss of the trios titles.

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Hangman Page and Jet Speed. Page said tonight was a night for celebration, and they should decide on a team name, and they decided on Jet Set Rodeo. They all said they had to focus on their matches tonight, and Page made a match for himself against Katsuyori Shibata, which I guess he can do?

In the ring, Samoa Joe made his ring entrance for the first match. He was followed by Mike Bailey.

1. Samoa Joe vs. Speedball Mike Bailey: Joe controlled the pace early on and took the action to the floor. He landed a loud chop to the chest of Bailey. Bailey fired back with a running knee and a moonsault. Shibata and Hook walked down to ringside to intimidate and distract Bailey. Joe kicked him out to the floor, and then apparently distracted the ref enough for him to miss Shibata and Hook clubbing Bailey on the floor…[c]

My Take: MJF and Brody was fun. Hopefully they give Brody a couple of meaningful wins before he gets a title shot. AEW refs continue to be made fools of with these thinly veiled interference spots.

Speedball landed a missile dropkick to get back into the match. After some evasions, Speedball hit a superkick and climbed to the top. He landed a Shooting Star Press for a near fall. They battled on the apron, and Joe avoided a double knee drop. Shibata attacked Bailey again and tossed him back into the ring. The ref was very lazily distracted by Joe again. Joe attacked the leg of Bailey and applied a long ankle lock that forced him to crawl to the ropes.

He continued the assault on the back of the leg and knee. Bailey managed to push through the pain and trip Joe. He took him down with a double knee drop and then followed up with a twisting kick in the corner. He then rolled Joe up for a near fall. Joe returned with a Coquina Clutch, but Bailey reversed into a pin for a near fall. Bailey tried to climb the ropes, but once again a thin distraction allowed Shibata to interfere. Joe landed a Muscle Buster for the win.

Samoa Joe defeated Speedball Bailey at 13:42

After the match, Joe celebrated as MJF was shown watching on a monitor backstage…[c]

My Take: A solid match work rate wise, but the interference spots were poorly constructed.

Jon Moxley made his entrance with Marina Shafir, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta. The Callis Family made their entrance and the Street Fight started immediately.

2. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia vs. Rocky Romero, Hechicero, and Lance Archer: Moxley paired off with Archer, Yuta with Romero, and Garcia with Hechicero. They all brawled at various spots around the arena. Moxley and Archer eventually returned to the ring as everybody else traded shots with a trash can lid on the floor. The Death Riders all converged on Archer in the ring and hit him with repeated lariats. The action spilled to the floor again, where Archer put Yuta through a table that had chairs piled on top of it. The Callis family took control with Yuta removed from the equation…[c]

Moxley fought valiantly but was overwhelmed by the numbers as Wheeler Yuta and Garcia were down and out on the floor. Moxley tossed a trashcan at Hechicero and vaulted Romero to the floor to get back to one on one with Archer. He landed some punches, but Archer quickly trucked him with a flying cross body. Marina Shafir tried to get involved and applied an arm bar to Archer. Moxley used the distraction to deliver a DDT. Archer recovered and drove Moxley through a table in the corner.

Garcia got back into the match and slapped Archer on the chest. Yuta then returned and landed a double knee strike. Hecicero and Romero returned and applied double submissions to Yuta and Garcia. Moxley recovered and landed double DDT’s on Hechicero and Romero, and then brought a board with barbed wire and glass on it into the ring. Archer returned to the ring and chokeslammed Moxley on to the board. Moxley bled immediately from the back.

Archer dragged Yuta to the top of the ramp and set up for a chokeslam. Pac walked out with crutches and smashed Archer over the back. Claudio then appeared and grabbed the crutch and slammed Archer with it. He then slammed Archer onto some equipment that sparked. Shafir punched Hechicero in the balls, and then Moxley delivered a piledriver to Romero. Garcia applied the Dragon Tamer, and Moxley hit him with the stomp to knock him out. The match was then called off.

The Death Riders defeated The Callis Family at 15:51

After the match, Moxley approached Don Callis at the commentary table and told him to tell his boy he knows where to find him…[c]

My Take: A wild brawl that was better than I expected. Moxley is being asked to carry both of these factions from a storytelling perspective right now, and he’s definitely over, but they have to find a way to get the crowd excited about the others beyond their high risk spots.

The Triangle of Madness delivered a promo backstage. Thekla issued a title challenge for Kris Statlander for next week’s Dynamite, and Julia Hart challenged Willow Nightingale for a TBS Title match on Collision. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver made their entrance. Stokely was in his wheelchair at the commentary desk and said they picked a bad night for a tryout, and asked people to donate to his website to fund his recovery from his injuries. He then introduced FTR, who made their ring entrance.

3. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler “FTR” vs. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver: Wheeler and Oliver started the match. Harwood tagged in quickly, and Oliver landed a big dropkick that sent him reeling to the floor. Price and Oliver dove on both men on the floor, and then landed a double foot stop on Wheeler in the ring. Price tagged in and ate a big short arm lariat from Wheeler. Harwood tagged back in and landed big chops to Price in the corner. Oliver made a blind tag and they landed some high flying double teams that caught Harwood off guard.

He recovered and delivered big lariats to both Price and Oliver. He then placed Oliver on the top rope and delivered heavy chops. Price interrupted an attempt at a Power and Glory Superplex and Oliver landed on Harwood for a near fall. Wheeler got back into things and sent Price to the floor. They then delivered a Shatter Machine to Oliver and got the win.

FTR defeated Alex Price and Jordan Oliver at 5:13

After the match, Stokely reunited with FTR and talked trash off mic to Price and Oliver. Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander were shown backstage. They accepted their challenges, and Harley promised to punch Skye Blue in the face if she tried to get involved. In the arena, Kenny Omega made his ring entrance, but Josh Alexander jumped him from behind before he got to the ring. Omega returned fire with a moonsault off the guard rail. He then delivered a splash from the ring to the floor. He then tossed Alexander into the ring and the bell rang.

4. Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander: Omega quickly sent Alexander back out to the floor. Omega landed a kick when he got back on the apron. Alexander fired back with a slam onto the apron, and Omega immediately grabbed his ribs…[c]

My Take: Price and Oliver made a good impression, but they will struggle to stand out if their only defining characteristic is that they are high flyers who can do impressive spots.

Omega struggled to shake the cobwebs and get back into the match. Alexander carried Omega to the top rope and delivered a forward roll slam from the middle rope. The action moved back outside, where Omega replied with a snap dragon suplex onto the exposed concrete floor. Omega then splashed Alexander on the floor, and a ushigoroshi back in the ring. He then lined up for a V-Trigger Knee, but Alexander avoided it and picked up Omega for a suplex. Both men tumbled to the floor.

They traded strikes on the floor in front of the commentary table. Omega got the better of it, and then chased Don Callis away from the commentary table. Alexander used the momentary distraction to grab Omega’s ankle and slam it into the ring apron. He followed up with a Dragon Screw, and then took him back out to the floor with a running cross body to the back.

Omega recovered and landed a V-Trigger knee on the floor. He then landed a powerbomb and another V-Trigger in the ring for a near fall. He then delivered the One Winged Angel for the win.

Kenny Omega defeated Josh Alexander at 11:47

After the match, Kenny celebrated while MJF watched on a monitor in the back. Kenny requested a microphone and said Callis struck while the iron is hot and attacked him while he wasn’t 100%. But now he’s feeling the best he’s felt in years, and Callis doesn’t have one family member who can take in his current condition. Kenny told the crowd he could talk their ear off, but he had to bid them adieu. We then got a video package where Taz broke down MJF’s submission victory over Bandido last week…[c]

My Take: I don’t think a win over Alexander means much to Omega considering he’s the designated guy who loses to elite talent on TV, but it was a solid match and it’s good to hear Omega say that he feels like he’s in good health relatively speaking.

Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne made their ring entrance. They were followed by Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa.

5. Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm “Timeless Love Bombs” vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford: The match started out as a wild brawl. Toni and Mina landed a double team splash on Bayne after sending Ford to the floor. They then landed some quick strikes and another splash. Storm covered and got a two count. Bayne recovered and tossed Shirakawa over the top rope. She attempted to throw Mina onto Toni, but she went over Toni’s head and she crashed to the floor. After a moment, Bayne threw Penelope Ford onto both women at ringside…[c]