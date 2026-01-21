Bobby Duncum Sr. dead at age 81

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former pro wrestler Bobby Duncum Sr. passed away, according to WWE.com. The date and cause of death were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Duncum held the AWA Tag Team Titles with Blackjack Lanza in 1976. I saw some of Duncum’s work in later years when he wrestled in the AWA as part of The Heenan Family. He also wrestled for the NWA, the WWWF, and several more promotions. Duncum played college football at West Texas A&M and was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 331st pick in the 1967 NFL Draft. He played four games in the 1968 season. He started wrestling in 1966 and went full-time after his football career ended. Duncum’s son Bobby Jr. wrestled for WCW before he died of an accidental overdose at age 34 in January 2000. My condolences to the Duncum family.

