AEW All Out, WWE Smackdown, AEW Collision, AEW Rampage, and NXT Level Up coverage, Braun Strowman, The Barbarian, Wendi Richter, Low Ki, Jillian Hall, Leroy Brown

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW All Out pay-per-view will be held on Saturday night in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The main card starts at 7/8ET. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. This is the final Smackdown on Fox before the show returns to USA Network next week. Smackdown includes Cody Rhodes responding to Solo Sikoa’s title match challenge. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Collision is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The show features the final push for Saturday’s AEW All Out. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett has the weekend off, so my audio review of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET or immediately following AEW Collision. The show will be live from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Barbarian (Sione Vailahi) is 67.

-Wendi Richter is 63.

-Low Ki (Brandon Silvestry) is 45.

-Jillian Hall is 44.

-Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is 41.

-The late Leroy Brown (Roland C Daniels) died of a heart attack and stroke at age 36 on September 6, 1988.