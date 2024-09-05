WWE Bash in Berlin poll results for the best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event received an B grade from 40 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote.

-Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship won the best match of the night honors with 38 percent of the vote. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a strap match finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Will Pruett, Jake Barnett, and I all gave Bash in Berlin B grades. Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship was my favorite match on the show. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.