AEW Dynamite rating: All Out go-home and burning down the house edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 660,000 viewers for TBS, according to according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 691,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.19 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.22 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 631,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the August 30, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 871,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All In fallout edition, which was also the All Out go-home show.