7/27 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Rush for the Interim AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita for the AEW Women’s Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen for the FTW Title, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara vs. Dante Martin

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 147)

Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center

Aired live July 27, 2022 on TBS

Jim Ross, Taz, and Excalibur joined on commentary. They tossed to Justin Roberts, who made ring announcements for the AEW Interim World Championship Match. Rush made his entrance first, followed by Jon Moxley. William Regal joined on commentary during Moxley’s entrance.

1. Rush vs. Jon Moxley: Rush ambushed Moxley as he got into the ring, and immediately sent him back to ringside. He tossed him into the barricade, and then back into the ring. He swept the leg of the Moxley in the corner, and then landed some heavy chops. He then landed some heavy chops and looked to bite Moxley on the forehead. Mox then rolled to ringside, and then came up bleeding. Rush followed him to the outside and licked some of Moxley’s blood off his fingers.

Rush grabbed a chair. Jose distracted the referee so he could attempt to use it, but Moxley rolled out of the way. Rush taunted the crowd, and Moxley fired back with a suicide dive. He then landed some headbutts, and slammed Rush into the ring steps. Now back in the ring, they traded chops. Rush followed up by taking the action back out of the ring almost immediately, and choking Mox with a bit of A/V cable…[c]

Moxley placed Rush on the top rope and raked his back. He then pulled him back into the ring with a superplex, but wasn’t able to make a cover. They both got to their feet and traded german suplexes. Moxley then landed a big lariat, but Rush fired back with a snap german suplex. He covered, but only got a near fall. Rush then applied a crossface, but Moxley escaped and landed repeated stomps on his face.

Rush recovered and suplexed Moxley into the turnbuckles. He then placed him on the top rope, but Moxley bit him on the face and shoved him back into the ring. Mox then stood on the top rope, but more Jose interference led to Andrade shoving Moxley crotch first onto the top rope. The Lucha Brothers ran down to even the odds, and Moxley rolled up Rush for a near fall.

Moxley landed a lariat on a charging lariat, but Rush recovered quickly and landed a straitjacket piledriver for a close near fall. Rush set up for a shotgun dropkick in the corner, but Moxley avoided it and grabbed a choke attempt. Rush used a headbutt to escape, and Moxley pulled him tnto the Death Rider. Rush kicked out, but Moxley quickly choked him out with the Bulldog Choke.

Jon Moxley defeated Rush at 13:27

After the match, Chris Jericho’s music hit and he walked out on the stage with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho’s nose was butterflied and he had a black eye. Angelo Parker demanded the AEW Galaxy appreciate them. Jericho then grabbed the mic and told Moxley that was a great title defense and that Moxley was on a roll, but nothing like the roll the Jericho Appreciation Society was on.

Jericho said Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara would take care of business tonight, and they had their newest member Anna Jay. She cut a shrill promo and threatened to prove how tough she was by choking everyone in the building out. Jericho then took the mic back and said he proved how tough he was last week when he beat up Eddie Kingston, including getting cut out of a spider web of barbed wire like a horse fly. Jericho said he beat Eddie Kingston, and he would beat Moxley.

He challenged him for his Interim World Championship at Quake at the Lake in Minneapolis and said he would be the 2-Time Le Champion. Moxley replied that he used to look up to Jericho, but everything he’s doing right now is crap. It doesn’t matter if he’s Le Champion, JAS, Inner Circle, Wizard, or whatever it’s all a joke. Moxley said if he wants to challenge him for the AEW Championship, he wants him to leave his bag carriers at home and bring the Last Survivor of the Heart Dungeon, Lionheart Chris Jericho. Moxley said this was the World Championship and only the best need apply.

Very quickly…the announce team unveiled AEW Trios Championships, and said there would be a tournament that would eventually crown champions at All Out. Backstage, Dante Martin said Tay Conti would accompany Sammy Guevara for his match later, so he had his own backup, and introduced Skye Blue. In the arena, Danhaused made his entrance, followed by Ricky Starks for the next match. Ricky Starks got a fun video package that highlighted his FTW Title Run.

My Take: Hot Damn, they are flying tonight. A good opener from Rush and Moxley. Jericho challenging Moxley as the Lionheart character should be fun if he plays it straight without the bullshit. The trios titles do nothing for me personally, but I’m sure others will be excited about it.

2. Ricky Strarks vs. Danhausen for the FTW Title: Starks landed a pump kick, and Danhaused returned the favor. Danhaused landed a quick blow to Ricky’s neck and rolled him up for a two count. Ricky replied with a spear and got the win.

Ricky Starks defeated Danhausen at 0:42

After the match, Ricky Starks said he had more in the tank, and demanded a second challenger. Hook answered the challenge, and got a big reaction from the live crowd.

3. Ricky Starks vs. Hook for the FTW Title: Starks looked pissed off and took a swing. Hook ducked and landed body shots in the corner. He landed a headbutt, and then a pumphandle suplex. Starks fired back with a right hand and a back suplex. Hook flipped out of a hip toss, but ran into a spear. Starks picked up Hook for the Roshambo, but he flipped out the back and applied his Redrum submission for the tap out win.

Hook defeated Ricky Starks to become FTW Champion at 2:02

Hook held up the title and headed to the back…[c]

My Take: Hook winning the FTW Title is a good jumping off point for him. He can have feuds that don’t require pushing him beyond what he’s ready for. I hope this is a jumping off point for Ricky, as he’s definitely ready for bigger and better things.

Starks was interviewed in the ring with Hobbs. Starks said he got that title and people said it was a noose, but he turned it into a tie. He made the leather and metal into Gold, and he was tired of being told that he’s gotta wait until next month. He said he’s earned the right to talk to the people for more than 40 seconds, and that his time is now. He started to mention Hobbs, who then blindsided him with a clothesline. Hobbs then delivered a spinebuster and left Starks in a heap.

Backstage, The Acclaimed said they would roast the Ass Boys again this week, and said they had to watch their music video to see what kind of match they are going to be with them. Bowens said that they would take out the trash boys on Friday, and that everybody would love their video, but they didn’t mention where or when to watch it. Sammy Guevara made his entrance with Tay Conti . Dante Martin then made his entrance with Skye Blue.

4. Dante Martin vs. Sammy Guevara: Skye wore jeans shorts and a t-shirt to the ring, which looked out of place. Both men showed off some impressive agility and wrestled to a stalemate. Guevara and Conti tried to leave, but Martin attacked Guevara on the ramp. He then tossed Guevara off the ramp, and then dove on him with a somersault senton…[c]

Sammy regained control during the break, but Martin dumped him over the top to the outside as the show returned. Dante went for a big flying nothing to the outside, and Guevara gave him a knee lift on the way down. Sammy then performed a dive himself and tackled Martin on the floor. Back in the ring, he covered for a near fall. Guevara went for a GTH, but Martin avoided it and landed a suplex. He covered for a two count.

Martin started to limp a bit and headed to the top rope. He went for a double jump moonsault, but Guevara met him up top. He tried to toss Martin back into the ring, but he landed on his feet. Martin continued to sell his leg. Conti tried to distract Dante from the floor, but he ignored her. He went for his double jump moonsault again, but Guevara avoided it and landed a double jump cutter of his own. He then followed up with GTH for the win.

Sammy Guevara defeated Dante Martin at 9:01

After the match, Sammy continued to assault Martin. Skye got involved, but Conti got in her face. Anna Jay ran down and hit Blue in the back. They slapped and stomped on her until Ruby Soho ran down with Ortiz and Kingston to clear them from the ring.

Daniel Garcia was interviewed backstage. He said he hadn’t heard the name Bryan Danielson for a couple of months. Garcia said he had been in the ring every day while Bryan was gardening with his family. He told Danielson that if he isn’t focused, he’ll send him back home on vacation and people will call him the best technical sports entertainer in the world…[c]

My Take: Martin and Guevara were clunky in places, and also really impressive at other points. Skye Blue seemed very ill prepared to be out there. She was very awkward and the crowd didn’t react very much when she confronted Conti. Anna Jay’s run in was similarly cold. The post match segment got bailed out by Ruby Soho and Kingston, who got big reactions. Starks gave a really good character performance tonight. I look forward to a feud between him and Hobbs, who is also primed to break out as a cocky heel.

Backstage, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal talked trash about The Best Friends with Satnam Singh. The Best Friends ran up and insulted Sonjay, who quickly agreed to a six man tag and immediately regretted it.

[Hour 2] Back in the arena, Tony Shiavone brought out Jungle Boy for an interview. Luchasaurus then walked out with them. Schiavone asked him what was on his mind. Jungle Boy screamed that Christian Cage was the biggest pussy that he’s ever met in his entire life. He said he’s talked all kinds of bullshit about his entire family, and he’s the most relevant he’s ever been in his career. Jungle Boy then said Christian is supposedly upset with him over eliminating him from a Battle Royal and costing him a bonus, which didn’t make much sense. He said the real reason is that he’s strapped for cash because his wife divorced his bitch ass.

He continued and said that Christian is just another evil loser from the movies with a TurtleNeck and a small prick. That explains the wife. He then addressed Luchasaurus, and said he was just protecting Christian for him, because no one was going to get a hold of him before he did, and maintained they are best friends.

Jungle Boy then started talking about digging his own father’s grave when Christian appeared next to a backstage monitor. He said he draped a leather jacket over Jungle Boy after he gave him the one man conchairto, but he could stop worry about his departed Father because the next thing he’ll drape over him is a body bag. He said Jungle Boy had told him all of his secrets, and now he’d prey on his weakness.

Backstage, The Young Bucks started a conversation with Hangman Page, and started to wish him a Happy Birthday, but they were interrupted by Dark Order. The Bucks walked away and left Hangman with them before finishing the conversation. They then told Brandon to stop filming, and he said it was awkward.

Tony Nese made his ring entrance with Mark Sterling. They were followed by Swerve Strickland. Keith Lee is banned from ringside for this handicap match. Footage was shown of Kevin Gates KOing Nese last week.

5. Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling in a Handicap Match: Swerve knocked Sterling off the apron and then went to work on Nese. He landed a lariat on Nese and then went out to the floor. Sterling begged off and Nese attacked from behind. Swerve recovered and sent Nese off the apron and to the floor. Sterling got involved again and pulled Swerve’s hair, which allowed Nese to recover and pull Strickland off the apron as well…[c]

Nese controlled the action during the break, but Swerve was smart enough to kick Nese into Sterling and cause a tag. Nese refused to leave, so Serve gave him a hard right hand and a double stomp over the top to the floor. Sterling was forced to get in the ring, where Sweve gave him a hard kick and pinned him for the win.

Swerve Strickland defeated Tony Nese and Mark Sterling at 6:27

After the match, Josh Woods was shown standing over Keith Lee backstage. Strickland noticed this on the big screen, and then got blindsided by Nese. We then got a video from Aleister Black where he talked about Miro and said he would place him on the throne rather than have him worship it. Brodie King then challenged Darby Allin to a Coffin Match, and asked him what kind of flowers he wanted for his headstone. Thunder Rosa vs. Miya Yamashita is up next…[c]

My Take: You know, Jungle Boy could have fit at least two more dick jokes in there. I don’t care about the feud between Tony Nese and Swerve Strickland. It feels beneath the Tag Champions.

Miyu Yamashita made her ring entrance, followed by Thunder Rosa.

6. Miyu Yamashita vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Yamashita grabbed an arm twist early, which kicked off a series of mat wrestling and reversals. Rosa replied with a hip toss and a crucifix for a two count. They then traded several pinfalls and ended in a stalemate. Rosa attempted a suplex on the apron, but Yamashita escaped and landed a leg sweep.

She attempted a dive from the apron to the floor, but Rosa moved. She then landed a shotgun dropkick and a big chop on the floor. Yamashita replied with a rebound kick using the ring for a support…[c]

Yamashita maintained control during the break, but Rosa fired up with a shotgun dropkick and a clothesline. Rosa went up top, but Yamashita caught her with a kick and knocked her back in the ring. Both women traded strikes, and Yamashita finished the sequence with a suplex for a near fall. Rosa attempted a Fire Thunder Driver, but Yamashita avoided it and landed a hard roundhouse kick for a close near fall.

Both women traded rollups in a repeat of the spot where Yamashita defeated Rosa in Japan, but this time Rosa kicked out. A moment later, Rosa landed her Fire Thunder Driver for the win.

Thunder Rosa defeated Miyu Yamashita at 10:11

The Undisputed Elite will be back next week, along with Thunderstorm vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. They also announced a Canadian Show October 12th and 13th. Bryan Danielson is up next…[c]

My Take: JR took a hard look at Miyu Yamashita and decided on “that young lady”. I didn’t think it was a particularly spectacular match, but both women obviously worked very hard. There were just a few timing issues and some awkwardness that kept it from being better than it was.