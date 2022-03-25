WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE weekend (reports needed), NXT Level Up, NJPW Strong, Jumbo Tsuruta

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center with the brand’s penultimate show before WrestleMania 38. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show includes Ricky Starks vs. Shane Strickland for the FTW Title. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear Colin’s audio review afterward.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Kitchener, Ontario at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Trish Stratus hosts the event, Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship, Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship, and The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to become No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Titles.

-WWE is in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Universal Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Natalya in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Charlottesville, Virginia at John Paul Jones Center on Sunday. No matches are listed on the venue’s website, but the show will have the crew that works in State College on Saturday.

-WWE is in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Sunday. Trish Stratus will host the event. The arena website’s lineup is dated, but the show will feature the same crew as the event in Kitchener.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta (Tomomi Tsuruta) was born on March 25, 1951. He died of complications from a kidney transplant age age 49 on May 13, 2000.