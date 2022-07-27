ROH Death Before Dishonor poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER READER POLLS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 61 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent.

-87 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a best of three falls match for the ROH Tag Titles. Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH TV Title was a distant second with three percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade and have the The Briscoes vs. FTR best of three falls match at the top of my match of the year list. April’s ROH Supercard of Honor event also received a majority vote A grade from our readers, and the first FTR vs. The Briscoes match was also a landslide winner for the best match of that event. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.