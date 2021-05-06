AEW Dynamite preview: Three title matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for a shot at the AEW World Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

-Darby Allin vs. Miro for the TNT Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Cody Rhodes makes an AEW Double or Nothing announcement.

-Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill.

Powell’s POV: Daniels and Kazarian won a four-way on last night’s show to earn the tag title shot. They have vowed to split up if they lose another match as a team. Allin will forfeit the championship if he is unable to compete. Wednesday’s episode will be taped tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.