AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

April 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels

-Iron Savages vs. Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss

-Pat Buck vs. Juice Robinson

-Dream Girl Ellie vs. Marina Shafir

-Hunter James vs. Cole Karter

-The Renegades vs. Brittany J and Kiah Dream

-Jorah Johl and Rohit Raju vs. Ariel Levy and Jarett Diaz

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

