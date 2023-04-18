MLW Underground preview: The lineup for tonight’s War Chamber themed show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Alex Hammerstone, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders vs. “The Calling” Akira, Rickey Shane Page, and others in a War Chamber match

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs depending on the availability of a screener. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).