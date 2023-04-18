NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT North American Title

-Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

-Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade

-Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer

Powell’s POV: Next week’s show carries the Spring Breakin’ theme and will be headlined by Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).