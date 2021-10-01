WWE Draft begins on WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and WWE 205 Live coverage, NJPW Strong, Hector Guerrero, Rico Costantino, Curtis Axel, Robert Stone, Bob Geigel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from this weekend’s WWE live events in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Lexington, Kentucky. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena. The show features Night One of the WWE Draft. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. The show includes Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are now be available on Sundays.

-WWE is in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo De Puerto Rico on Saturday with a Supershow event.

-WWE is in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos in a Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hector Guerrero is 67.

-Rico Costantino is 60.

-Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) is 42.

-Robert Stone (Robert Strauss) is 38.

-The late Bob Geigel was born on October 1, 1924. He died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.