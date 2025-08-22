TNA Impact results (8/21): Moore’s review of “The System” Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Alisha Edwards vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Tasha Steelz

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,100)

Taped August 16, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena

Simulcast August 21, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s Emergence show aired (With Hannifan noting that Sami Callihan “has officially retired”)… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

The show started with TNA World Champion Trick Williams making his entrance. Trick said he feels bad for the crowd, not because the crab cakes ain’t that good. Not because they won’t be as good as the Philadelphia Eagles (Trick was actually a member of the Eagles’ practice squad before WWE). Trick said he was sad he had to beat up a man, Moose, in his own hometown. Trick said he’s used to this because he beat Mike Santana in his own hometown.

Trick said people backstage keep telling him he wears his upside down. Trick said he knows what he’s doing because he turned TNA upside down. Trick said he is the man who broke all the attendance records, getting all the TV deals, and carrying two brands at the same time. Mike Santana made his entrance through the concourse and crowd. Santana dapped it up with fans and soaked in cheers. Santana asked the crowd, “What’s good?”

Santana said he then wanted to ask them “How many of you are sick and tired of hearing this clown run his mouth?”. The crowd asked Santana to whoop dat trick. Santana said he is willing to give props where they’re due. Santana said Trick pissed people off in the locker room, beat Moose, and helped TNA set records. Santana said Trick also had two of TNA’s biggest stars at the UBS Arena with him in the ring to set the biggest gate in TNA history. Santana said that to spit facts, Trick didn’t beat him at Slammiversary.

Santana said he doesn’t care if it’s here or at NXT, as God and the fans witness, Mike will hunt Trick’s ass down, spin the block, and become the new TNA world champion. Trick said Santana is tripping all over his words because he knows he can’t be TNA champion. Trick said Mike already had two opportunities and couldn’t spin the block. Trick said the answer is “no” in terms of another opportunity.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino said that Santana absolutely deserves a title shot, and the Baltimore crowd wants to see it. Santino was about to book Santana vs. “Tricky” William, but Trick cut Santino off, saying that his lawyer got him time off and he doesn’t have to defend the title until 50 days. Trick said he did Mike a favor so he didn’t have to embarrass himself in front of his family again. Mike jumped the ring and Trick headed to the back…

John’s Thoughts: Good heel gloating from the heel champion and a solid segment to set the table for what I assume will be the Bound for Glory program between Trick Williams and Mike Santana. Trick is spitting a bit of fact in his promo in that he is a good heel champion during the time TNA is on the come-up. I also think that Trick is also having a WAY better run as TNA Champion than when he was NXT Champion (he was better in chase mode in NXT).

Gia Miller was backstage with Mustafa Ali and Order 4. Gia asked Ali about what he things about their match against Moose, Matt Cardona, and Brian Myers later in the show. Ali said normally he would like to address the citizens of TNA, but he’s going to address Gia Miller. Ali asked Gia if she hates it when people disrespect, provoke, or push you. Ali asked if you want to do something about it, push back, fight.

Ali said he and Order 4 want to do the same thing about Matt Cardona and The System. Ali said he doesn’t trust the system. Ali said Order 4 and the citizens put their trust in one man, “In Ali we trust!”…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: It was subtle line delivery, but I like Ali low key developing the Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard feud in that interview.

A trailer aired for the TNA Plus Slammiversary: Fade to Black documentary aired…

Santino ran into Trick Williams and AJ Francis. Santino said he knows why they call William Tricky. Santino said he’s going to speak to lawyers to see if he can get that 50-day edict lifted, but that doesn’t mean Trick can avoid having matches on Impact. Santino booked Trick and AJ “Franchini” in a match against Mike Santana and a partner of Santino’s choosing…

A replay aired of Je’von Evans defeating Trick Williams after Santana distracted Trick from the balcony. They also aired highlights of Fatal Influence vs. The Influence Brand from NXT. Hannifan plugged Jacy Jayne vs. Ash by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship at WWE Heatwave…

Xia Brookside made her entrance first. Killer Kelly was out next…

John’s Thoughts: In the past, TNA used the name “gauntlet” for something else. Now with Hunter Johnston booking, it looks like they are going to go back to what every other company calls a “gauntlet” style match, which is a King of the Hill tournament.

1. Knockouts Gauntlet Match. Xia Brookside and Killer Kelly were the first two. Xia crawled on the ground to match Kelly’s weirdness. Xia took down Kelly with a headlock, and Kelly came back with a leg scissors. Xia did a handstand to escape. Xia hit Kelly with a huracanrana and dropkick for a nearfall. Kelly peppered Xia with boots to the back of the neck. Kelly planted Xia in the center of the ring with a Gourd Buster.

Xia came back with a trip and elbow drop for a nearfall. Kelly worked on Xia with cravate knees and an axe handle for a two count. Kelly and Xia traded short-arm right hands. Xia hit Kelly with a Stunner. Xia put Kelly on the top rope and hit her with the Brooksy Bomb for the win.

Xia Brookside defeated Killer Kelly via pinfall in 5:51 to advance in the Gauntlet Match.

Dani Luna was the next wrestler out.[c]

1b. Xia Brookside vs. Dani Luna in a Gauntlet Match. Xia and Dani had a handshake before locking up. Both women started with wristholds. Xia hit Dani with an armdrag. Xia kept a wristhold locked in, which Dani struggled to escape. Dani managed to shake Xia off. Dani hit Xia with a Northern Lights and a low clothesline for a nearfall. Hannifan noted that both of these women have a history in NXT UK. Xia hit Dani with a huracanrana. Luna came back with a Dropkick and Luna Landing for the pinfall.

Dani Luna defeated Xia Brookside via pinfall in 4:08 to advance in the Gauntlet Match.

Rosemary was the next wrestler out.[c]

1c. Dani Luna vs. Rosemary in a Gauntlet Match. Dani tackled Rosemary to the corner. Rosemary came back with a Spear. Rosemary bit at the face of Luna at ringside. Rosemary tossed Dani around. Dani whipped Rosemary into the ringpost. Rosemary tripped Dani off the apron. Hannifan ran through upcoming TNA live events. Rosemary bit Dani’s hand and put her in the Upside Down. Both women traded forearms with Dani getting the upper hand.

Rosemary dodged a basement clothesline and gave Dani a basement Clothesline for a two count. Dani gave Rosemary a dropkick. Rosemary escaped a Luna Landing at first, but after a few counters, Dani hit Rosemary with a Luna Landing for the pinfall.

Dani Luna defeated Rosemary via pinfall in 3:44 to advance in the Gauntlet Match.

Indi Hartwell was the next wrestler out. Hannifan noted that Indi is undefeated in singles matches in TNA. Rosemary attacked Indi at the ramp. A referee dragged Rosemary to the back.[c]

1d. Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell in a Gauntlet Match. Dani rolled up Indi for a two count. Indi came back with a few draping kicks for a nearfall. Dani hit Indi with a sweep and a running right hand for a two count. Indi got a two count after a power whip into the corner. Indi got a two count after a side slam. Indi planted Dani with a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Dani rolled up Indi, but Indi rolled Dani back for the pinfall win.

Indi Hartwell defeated Dani Luna via pinfall in 3:06 to advance in the Gauntlet Match.

Indi helped Dani to her feet after the match. Dani turned on Indi and slammed her to the mat. Dani put the boots to Indi. A referee tried to hold Dani back, but Dani broke free to give Indi a Yakuza Kick and some ground and pound. Jody Threat was the next woman out for the Gauntlet, but she was more worried about Dani attacking Indi.

Jody yelled at Dani for the attack, but Dani told Jody to take advantage of the attack and just let the referee ring the bell. Jody entered the ring for her match. Jody showed concern and even checked on Indi before the bell rang. Hannifan noted that Indi was the one who ordered the ref to ring the bell…

1e. Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat in the final part of the Gauntlet Match. Jody held back and looked conflicted. Dani Luna entered the ring with a steel chair. Jody pressured Dani into the corner and tried to talk sense into her.

Jody Threat defeated Indi Hartwell via DQ in 0:45 to win the Gauntlet Match and become number one contender to the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Luna beat up Indi with a steel chair after the match. Security guards ran out to hold Dani back. Dani turned a guard inside out with a clothesline. McKenzie Mitchell announced Jody Threat as the official winner via DQ after Dani left…

John’s Thoughts: A bit “lame” and a tepid ending with the cold Jody Threat winning the long television segment, but I liked that they used this match to carry a lot of character development as opposed to just booking for TV. I still am not sure if either of the Spitfire duo can win me over in the end, but I like the effort to trying to do something with at least Dani Luna. She is solid in the ring, and she might have some personality in there that we haven’t seen yet. I like the heel progression here, and I like the effort to developing a new heel in the division. I hope that to help Dani with her rebrand, they change up her look a bit, as her current look will just remind viewers of the bland character she’s been for a long time in TNA.

It was time for the sponsored TNA Injury report. Apparently, there was a REF BUMP at Emergence. Referee Daniel Spencer ate a ref bump and has been medically cleared after a head injury. Zachary Wentz is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. Matt Cardona is medically cleared after serious bruising. Ash by Elegance has had no injuries and has only been away from matches due to her delegating tag title defenses to M so she can compete for the singles title…

Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I love it! The ref bump got an injury designation. This referee didn’t have it as bad as Rudy Charles from back in the day where every match was a Ref Bump for him. Heck, WWE’s Charlies Robinson has had it bad recently with eating a pounce from John Cena, and doing the job to an actual bat.

The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, were cutting a promo backstage where they talked about how The Elegance Brand cost them the tag titles by using an eye rake and a belt shot. Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx showed up to brag about NXT being superior to TNA. Both teams bickered with The IInspiration making sure to sneak in their IIconics pose at the end…

Hannifan plugged the upcoming TNA tapings in Minneapolis, MN…

Jody Threat approached Santino Marella and told him that Indi Hartwell deserves the title shot more than her due to everything that happened in the Gauntlet. Dani Luna showed up and said that she caused the DQ for Jody Threat’s benefit. Jody said even when you take away the DQ, Dani still hit her in the face. Dani said she’s not getting what she deserves. Dani walked off…

“The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth made his entrance. Ryan announced that “my big brother” will return to TNA in two weeks. A graphic aired, saying that Nic Nemeth returns in two weeks…

Hannifan plugged TNA’s electrolyte drink sponsor…

Frankie Kazarian made his entrance. A picture-in-picture from Emergence was shown where Jake Something and Kazarian were jawing at each other backstage to set up this match. Jake Something made his entrance…

2. Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Something. Jake took down Kazarian with a front hip attack and a lariat. Hannifan blames Kazarian for costing TNA the TNA Championship at Slammiversary. Kazarian took a time out at ringside to jaw at fans. Jake gave Kaz a clothesline and a backbreaker on the apron. Jake gave Kazarian a Power Slam in the center of the ring. Kazarian came back with a Lungblower, clothesline, and springboard leg drop for a one count.

Jake rallied with clotheslines. Kazarian rallied back with right hands. Jake flattened Kazarian with a right hand. Jake rolled up Kazarian into a deadlift sitout Power Bomb for a really good nearfall. Kazarian ripped off the 2nd turnbuckle cover when Jake pulled him away. Kazarian sidestepped Jake to send his face into the exposed turnbuckle. Kazarian hit Jake with Fade to Black (Deadeye) for the victory.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Jake Something via pinfall in 5:50.

John’s Thoughts: A good win for Kazarian, and I like the way TNA consistently books Kazarian strongly so that his losses mean something against babyfaces that need the wins. It helps that he’s a complete package now with late-blooming mic skills to match his already stellar in-ring ability. Jake Something, meanwhile, seems to have hit his ceiling as a perennial mid-card fixture in TNA. I don’t think a move for AEW would do anything for him, as we already saw him shift over a bit and get stuck in AEW Dark hell. I wouldn’t mind seeing Jake possibly get a fresh start in NXT. I say that because Jake is starting to get older (not too old as he’s 36), and wrestlers like Eli Drake and Punishment Martinez proved that you can start in WWE developmental later in life and eventually main event WWE PPVs with the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

Mara Sade (f.k.a. Jakara Jackson) was painting on a canvas backstage. Matt and Jeff Hardy pulled up and really liked Mara’s painting (it was facing away from us). Mara said that she was inspired by the Hardys to make this. Jeff bragged about being an artist himself and asked Mara if she would like to see some of his paintings. Mara left with the Hardys to check out Jeff’s paintings…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments. Jacy Jayne was shown walking backstage…[c]

Cedric Alexander dapped it up with Leon Slater backstage and called Slater the better man at Emergence. Cedric said he wanted to hold Leon up on his offer to tag team, so he got them a tag team match together. Leon looked excited at first. Cedric said it was against Matt and Jeff Hardy. Leon looked less excited at facing his heroes…

Hannifan plugged ticket sales for the Impact Plus Victory Road show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada…

Santino Marella was on the phone with his lawyers. Steve Maclin showed up and offered to be Mike Santana’s tag partner next week. Santino quickly agreed…

NXT Women’s and TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne made her entrance. Jayne said it’s hard to be this good. Jayne said she’s not looking for sympathy from anyone in the back because nobody in the back has reached her success. Jayne bragged about being a champion of two brands. Jayne said no one knows that better than Santino Marella. Jayne said nobody could be her one one-on-one, so Santino picked two to try to get the belt from her on Sunday.

Jayne said she thrives when the odds are against her and the proof is on her shoulders. She said she never got a thank you for bringing the TNA Knockouts Title on WWE Television. She said instead, she got Masha Brainless for the 10th time and the lack of intelligence known as Ash by Elegance. Jayne said the locker room doesn’t support their champion and supports mediocrity. Jayne said you can’t second guess her because she gets the last laugh. Jacy said that Ash and Masha will leave Sunday empty-handed.

The Personal Concierge walked out and told Jacy to shut her filthy, dirty mouth. Ash walked out and called Jacy Jayne an attention whore. Ash said everyone should be talking about “MEEEEE”. Ash said she’s the number one contender, a 15-time WWE champion (oh no! Is she counting all the runs with R-Truth’s 24/7 title?), she said she’s a three-time TNA champion, a junior Olympian, and a IFBV fitness competitor.

Ash asked what Jacy has done? Hold two titles? Jayne said Ash doesn’t hold and will never hold those titles. Ash said this match should be a one-on-one match, not against Masha Slam a Bitch, because Masha is a Slam a Bitch (Calling Masha a Bitch would have worked fine enough). Masha Slamovich made her entrance with a mic. Masha said she’ll keep it short and sweet because she’s tired of hearing temu Britney spears and Temu Katy Perry run their mouths. Masha said she’ll beat both of their asses and put the Knockouts Title back on her waist and back in TNA.

All three women jawed with each other, with Jayne holding up the title belts. The segment ended with the Fatal Influence entrance theme playing…

John’s Thoughts: A solid go-home segment for the Knockouts Title match at Heatwave. I think Jayne comes off better on TNA than on NXT, as here she’s a stronger gloating heel whereas in NXT they emphasize her being vulnerable and unworthy. While I thought some of the content wasn’t great (I moreso would have kept out being a 15 time 24/7 champion out), I liked Ash by Elegance dialing down her usual over-the-top comedy heading into the match at Heatwave. Masha meanwhile, I feel is still a work-in-progress as a English speaking promo (she was WAY better cutting Russian promos with a deep Ivan Drago voice). I expect Jacy to retain on Sunday, but if they want to do something cute, I would put the belt on Ash as it would be something different and I wouldn’t just waste Masha losing the title at Slamiversary, only for them to double back and start at Zero.

Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler were talking crap about Mara Sade’s artwork. Hotch said his two-year-old child could draw a better painting. Tasha Steelz said her dog can paint a better painting with her paws. Matt, Jeff, and Mara showed up. Tasha told Mara that the painting is trash. Jeff said it’s art. Mara said artists leave pain and emotion on the canvas.

She said she’s going to request a match with Tasha from Santino. Matt cut in and randomly called Tasha a bitch. Tasha said that was rude and walked off with Hotch and Skyler. Jeff then picked up the painting and thanked Mara for it. Jeff turned it around, and it was the words “Hardy Boyz” with Jeff Hardy’s symbol in the center…

Hannifan hyped the main event for after the break…[c]

Myron Reed was jamming on his headphones, but Eric Young showed up and ripped them off. Young told Reed that a cleanse was coming. Young said that Myron will be expendable once Trey Miguel comes back. Zach Wentz pulled up and wondered what’s up. Myron said nothing was up, and it just looks like EY is picking a fight with Reed. Young said that if that is Reed’s choice, that’s the wrong choice, and the cleanse is coming…

John’s Thoughts: Ok, that was more “huh” than usual. I honestly hope Young acting pointlessly random actually means he’s slowly morphing back into Showtime Eric Young mode. We need that old goof back as opposed to Young’s World Elite Class Maniac gimmick that has run it’s course.

Hannifan plugged Bound for Glory tickets…

The following matches were advertised for next week: Trick Williams and AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana and Steve Maclin, Eric Young vs. Myron Reed, The IInspiration vs. Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, Mara Sade vs. Tasha Steelz, and The Hardy Boyz vs. Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater in a non-title match…

The commentary team checked in and hyped the Hardy Boyz vs. Dudleys for Bound for Glory…

Entrances for the main event took place…

3. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler (w/Tasha Steelz, Agent Zero, “Ali’s Secret Service”) vs. “The Complete” Matt Cardona, and “The System” Brian Myers and Moose (w/Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards). Myers put the boots into Skyler in the corner. Cardona tagged in and hit Skyler with a sweep for a nearfall. Hotch tagged in and caught Cardona with a clothesline. Cardona slammed Hotch for a two count.

Myers tagged in. Ali tagged in and tripped up Myers, and hit him with a dropkick. Cardona and Myers dumped Ali and Skyler to ringside. Moose power bombed Hotch onto Ali and Skyler at ringside.[c]

Back from break, Cardona hit Skyler with a facebuster to bring in Moose for the hot tag. Moose cleaned house. Moose hit Skyler with a uranage and a senton. Moose hit Skyler with a Go to Hell. Ali broke up Moose’s pin. Myers and Hotch tagged in. Cardona hit Hotch with a Codebreaker. Moose Power Bombed Hotch. Myers hit Hotch with an Elbow Drop. Skyler shoved Cardona on Myers to break the pin. The wrestlers took turns trading signature moves.

Moose turned Ali inside out with a big boot. Tasha got in the way and was dragged aside by Moose. Order 4 hit Moose with stereo superkicks. Tasha shoved Alisha into the steel steps. Eddie tried to protect Alisha, but Agent Zero attacked Eddie. Ali gave Myers a low blow off the distraction from Steelz. The Great Hands hit Myers with their Samoan Drop Blockbuster to give Skyler the win.

Order 4 defeated The System and Matt Cardona via pinfall in 10:15.

Ali hit Cardona in the back with a steel chair. Ali ordered the Secret Service to hold Moose in place. JDC ran out with a steel chair. JDC hit a Secret Service guy with a Van Daminator. JDC then hit the Secret Service holding Moose with a step-up Flip Dive. JDC was about to hit Ali with a steel chair, but Agent Zero crumpled Curtis with a shoulder tackle.

Agent Zero hit JDC with a Choke Bomb on a steel chair. Ali gloated while sitting on the chair. The Secret Service forced Moose to watch while Ali celebrated in the ring…

John’s Thoughts: A fun television main event and I’m loving everything TNA is doing with Order 4. They had that wonderful inner-turmoil storyline heading into Slammiversary, and have come out of Slammiversary as the one of the stronger heel stables in wrestling today. What I don’t like is all the wonky booking around The System. Moose being babyface makes sense as they built towards that. The rest of The System randomly turned babyface because they needed random wrestlers to face DarkState that one time. I also don’t like Moose not selling his loss to Trick Williams, just pivoting to being a System mid-carder a few days later.

Alisha Edwards was the best talker in the System, and now she’s a mute because they didn’t adjust her character to being a babyface (because the Bully Ray clone promo works better as a heel). Mustafa Ali has gained my trust over the years to the point where to me it is actually “In Ali I Trust” so I’m gonna let the man cook. When he’s not deadass about being a cosplay politician, he finds a way to make it work. Solid episode of TNA this week with an interesting shift towards character development over world building. It’s interesting that pretty much 33% of the show was focused towards building up Dani Luna of all people, but let’s hope that investment works as TNA could use a fresh heel in the Knockouts division. The Gauntlet match took up a lot of time, but at least there was a purpose for it.