WWE Smackdown preview: The card for today’s show in Ireland

August 22, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s WWE Smackdown.

-John Cena appears

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Carmelo Hayes and The Miz

-Aleister Black vs. R-Truth

-Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. two members of the MFTs

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. I should have early coverage of this episode as it streams internationally on Netflix at 2CT/3ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

