AEW Dynamite on-site report: Notes on the live experience and the post main event scene with a surprise appearance

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers Joseph and Trevor attended AEW Dynamite on Wednesday in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum and sent the following report.

-The crowd was hot all night long and not a seat was available in the entire building. From match one to the finish, the crowd was into everything.

-The only thing that people didn’t see on-air that was done after the show concluded involved Orange Cassidy. He got on the microphone and said he doesn’t carry things.

An injured Kris Statlander to come out (with knee brace) and brought his backpack to put his newly won AEW All-Atlantic Title belt in. He spoke briefly and that was it.

-It was an amazing experience that we are so glad to attend.

