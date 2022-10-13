Impact Wrestling TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Bound For Glory fallout show, new BTI start time

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Impact World Champion Josh Alexander opens the show

-Matt Cardona vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

-Killer Kelley vs. Tasha Steelz in a No DQ match

-Gisele Shaw, Deonna Purrazzo, and Chelsea Green vs. Jessicka, Taya Valkyrie, and Rosemary

-Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King vs. Black Taurus in a six-way

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS normally airs a classic pay-per-view on Thursday afternoon and the Impact In 60 nostalgia show at 6CT/7ET, but neither are listed on my DirecTV onscreen guide. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and will feature Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Raj Singh and Shera.