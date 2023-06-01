Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Under Siege fallout show, Josh Alexander Diary, no Impact In 60, BTI match

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Bully Ray opens the show

-Sami Callihan and Jake Crist vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

-Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat

-Trinity vs. Savannah Evans

-Eddie Edwards vs. Yuya Uemura

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Brian Myers vs. Tyler Tirva. AXS is airing the two-part “Diary: Josh Alexander” feature at 6CT/7ET and again on Friday morning at 1CT/2ET. This appears to be replacing the Impact In 60 nostalgia show, at least for the time being. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).