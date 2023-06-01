What's happening...

MLW Fusion preview: Big match six-man tag set for tonight’s show

June 1, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-John Hennigan, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, and Rey Horus

-“La Rebellion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf vs. Abismo Negro Jr. and Black Taurus

Powell’s POV: The six-man tag looks like a really fun match on paper. The show was taped on February 10 in Tijuana. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

