MLW Fusion preview: The Dynasty “produce” and star in this week’s episode, two title matches (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF and Richard Holliday for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Alexander Hammerstone vs. Aero Star for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Gino Medina vs. Septimo Dragon.

Powell’s POV: It was announced last week that Holliday’s “lawyer/father” was the cause of The Dynasty being named producers for this episode. MLW has taken a similar approach with the Salina de la Renta and Jimmy Havoc characters producing previous episodes. Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



