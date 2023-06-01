ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Rocky Romero for the NJPW TV Title

-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Coughlin for the ROH Pure Championship

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

-Shogun, Bryce Saturn, and Jakob Austin Young vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

-El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, and Bandido vs. Jack Cartwheel, Serpentico, and Angelico

-Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

-Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson

-Promise Braxton vs. Diamante

-Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue

