ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Rocky Romero for the NJPW TV Title
-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan for the ROH Women’s Championship
-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Alex Coughlin for the ROH Pure Championship
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo
-Shogun, Bryce Saturn, and Jakob Austin Young vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade
-El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, and Bandido vs. Jack Cartwheel, Serpentico, and Angelico
-Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack
-Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake
-Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson
-Promise Braxton vs. Diamante
-Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue
Powell's POV: The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub.
