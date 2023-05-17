What's happening...

Andrade El Idolo says he “had no idea” after he was announced for AEW Collision

May 17, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Andrade El Idolo took to social media after he was listed among the talent who will appear on the new AEW Collision television series. “Órale!! What news, I had no idea!!!” Andrade wrote on Twitter.

Powell’s POV: Assuming Andrade is shooting straight, it’s odd that no one bothered to contact him to let him know the plan. Andrade’s last match in AEW was at All Out in September 2022. He also had a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara and has not been backstage since then.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.