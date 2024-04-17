AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s final edition before Sunday’s AEW Dynasty

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli
-Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King and Julia Hart
-“The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Daniel Garcia
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May
-New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley appears
-Taz brokers a meeting between Hook and Chris Jericho
-Mercedes Mone speaks
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indianapolis Farmers Coliseum.
