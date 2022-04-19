AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson
-Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee
-JD Griffey vs. Tony Nese
-Rache Chanel vs. Danielle Kamela
-Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion
-Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment