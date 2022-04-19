What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

April 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

-Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee

-JD Griffey vs. Tony Nese

-Rache Chanel vs. Danielle Kamela

-Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion

-Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

