WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup: The updated card for the May premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash event that will be held on Sunday, May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

-Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a title unification match

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

-Edge vs. AJ Styles

Powell’s POV: WWE added Edge vs. Styles to the lineup on Monday. Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship is now advertised for next week’s Raw rather than the pay-per-view. Join me for my live review of WrestleMania Backlash. A same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).