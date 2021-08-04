Rey Mysterio on his reaction to dropping the WWE Smackdown Tag Titles following Jimmy Uso’s DUI arrest

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

DAZN interview with Rey Mysterio

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at DAZN.com

DAZN: DAZN: Many fans were upset that you guys lost the tag titles to The Usos at Money in the Bank because of the recent DUI with Jimmy Uso. What was your reaction when you were told that you’re going to drop the titles to them?

Rey Mysterio: “I’ve never been a political person in this industry, and you can ask anyone. They’ll probably tell you the same. I did not mind one bit. I’m very thankful that we have the opportunity to work with The Usos, and I’m very thankful that my son is learning from them because he is learning. They’ve been around for eight years, maybe more. I remember when The Usos were kids, and they would hang out with Umaga because I was really close friends with Umaga and Rikishi (The Usos dad). They’ve been around for a minute, and my son as well. So to be able to see their growth, how great they’re doing, and at the end of the day, we all make mistakes.

“We’re not perfect. We sometimes stumble on the same mistake more than twice. The best thing to do is correct that mistake. I think this last one is definitely the one that really made him wake up and say, ‘Okay, I get it now. I messed up.’ But we all deserve a second chance, sometimes a third chance. No harm there. I’m very happy and thankful to pass the titles on to The Usos. Our time will come back around. And when that time comes back around, I’m sure they’re going to feel the same way when it’s time to return titles back to Dominik and myself, and that might be at SummerSlam. It might not. It might be down the road. But at the end of the day, I’m always prepared to return whatever I want, meaning titles, you know, whether it’s a week, a day after. I became world champion, and I lost the title the same night against John Cena. So there’s no hard feelings whatsoever from my end when I have to turn in the titles.”

Mysterio also discussed working with his son Dominik, how he’d grade Dom in his first year in WWE, John Cena returning and how that’s helped the talent, and more.