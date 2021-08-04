NXT TV viewership for the second of two shows on Syfy network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 520,000 viewers for Syfy Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was equal to the 520,000 viewers who watched last week’s show. NXT finished with a .10 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .12 rating.

Powell’s POV: NXT moves back to USA Network next Tuesday after being bumped for Tokyo Olympics coverage, so the numbers should increase. The last NXT show to air on USA Network was on July 20 and that episode tallied 709,000 viewers with a .20 rating in the 18-49 demo while running opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals.