WWE Raw preview: World Heavyweight Championship match and two Money in the Bank qualifying matches

June 5, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Zoey Stark vs. Natalya in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Miz TV with guest Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Rollins pinned Priest in the main event tag team match last week. The story is that Rollins issued an open challenge title shot, which Priest accepted. Raw will be held in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

