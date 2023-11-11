NXT Level Up results (11/10): O’Connor’s review of Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont, and Gigi Dolin vs. Stevie Turner

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 91)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 10, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Gigi Dolin made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Vic Joseph welcomed us to the show…

1. Gigi Dolin vs. Stevie Turner. Dolan used a snapmare to take Turner to the mat and applied a side headlock as the match began. Dolan hit a low dropkick as Turner was in the ropes to gain a two count. Turner looked for a neckbreaker in response but Dolan countered into a backslide for another near fall. Turner rallied and stretched out the back of Dolan. Dolan eventually made her way to her feet and kicked Turner in the side of the head which rocked Turner. Turner crawled to the corner but Dolan followed her in with a bronco buster and quickly hit the ‘Gigi-Driver’ for the victory.

Gigi Dolin defeated Stevie Turner via pinfall in 4:47.

The commentary team hyped Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) as the main event…[c]

2. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont vs. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang (w/Joe Coffey). Coffey and Igwe started the match before Igwe quickly tagged in Dupont to continue the beatdown. Coffey tagged Wolfgang who turned the momentum briefly before Igwe made his way back in the ring to drop Wolfgang to the mat. Dupont tagged back in and after a brief flurry, Wolfgang took back over applying a chinlock on Dupont.

Dupont eventually shrugged off Wolfgang and made the hot tag to Igwe who took it to both opponents. Igwe dropped Wolfgang to the outside with a dropkick and powered Coffey down with a spinebuster for a close near fall. Igwe looked to finish but got poked in the eye by Coffey and was met by the ‘Gallowgate’ double team finish from Gallus and was put away for the three count.

“Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeated Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont via pinfall in 6:11.

John’s Ramblings: Back to the two match format this week, this was an edition that flew by and the matches were fine. However, these turned out to be inconsequential with little to no storyline development. This show really did have focus for a little bit when it hosted several Heritage Cup matches on the road to No Mercy in October which made the show feel important. The show really needs something to hook viewers (like a tournament) to make it stand out from the rest. As it stands, it seems to just exist as content for the WWE/NXT bubble.