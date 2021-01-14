NXT TV viewership for the first Dusty Rhodes Classic matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 551,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 641,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 70th with a .14 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Dynamite won the night with 762,000 viewers, and finished 31st in the 18-49 demographic with a .30 in the cable ratings. Both shows ranked lower than usual with cable news networks dominating the top 20 in last night’s cable ratings.