AEW Dynamite viewership for New Year’s Smash night two

January 14, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 762,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 662,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 31st in the 18-49 demographic with a .30 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 551,000 viewers and finished 70th with a .14 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Both shows ranked lower than usual with cable news networks dominating the top 20 in last night’s cable ratings.

