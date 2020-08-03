AEW announces AEW Title match for All Out pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling has announced Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship for the All Out pay-per-view. The event will be held on Saturday, September 5, presumably in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Powell’s POV: The announcement comes as no surprise given the storyline that started on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley and MJF are both tremendous talkers, so it should be a fun month of build to the match via their verbal exchanges.

#BREAKINGNEWS@the_MJF will challenge the #AEW World Champion at #AEWAllOut This Wednesday on Dynamite MJF will give us a campaign update and @JonMoxley defends the AEW World Championship against @DarbyAllin Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/HB8inXSjJs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020



