AEW announces AEW Title match for All Out pay-per-view

August 3, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling has announced Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship for the All Out pay-per-view. The event will be held on Saturday, September 5, presumably in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Powell’s POV: The announcement comes as no surprise given the storyline that started on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley and MJF are both tremendous talkers, so it should be a fun month of build to the match via their verbal exchanges.


