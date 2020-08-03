Three AEW Dynamite shows bumped by NBA coverage, one episode to air opposite an hour of NXT Takeover XXX

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNT issued a press release on Monday to announce that it will be pushing back the airing of three episodes of AEW Dynamite due to its NBA coverage. The Dynamite show scheduled for August 19 will instead air on Saturday, August 22 at 5ET/6CT. The August 26 and September 16 episodes will instead air on Thursday, August 27 and Thursday, September 17 at 7CT/8ET.

Powell’s POV: The postponements are due to the NBA season being pushed back as a result of the pandemic, so this should not be a regular issue once the world gets back to normal. The biggest news here is that the second hour of Dynamite will air opposite the first hour of NXT Takeover XXX on August 22. That said, with DVR options and WWE Network allowing viewers to start the show from the beginning, wrestling fans shouldn’t have any issues watching both shows that night.



