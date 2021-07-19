John Cena to appear on WWE Raw in Dallas (reports needed), AEW Dark Elevation, Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast, Shad Khan, Karrion Kross, Mandy Rose, Randy Rose, Robert Gibson, Jeremy Borash, Jinder Mahal, Al Snow, Mike Modest, Lacey Von Erich, Great Sasuke, Daffney

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center with the brand’s first show back on the road since the pandemic started. The show will feature the fallout from last night’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view and will open with John Cena’s return to the show. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 3CT/4ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Money in the Bank at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return one week from today.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Original Midnight Express member Randy Rose is 65 today.

-Robert Gibson (Ruben Gibson) of the Rock-n-Roll Express is 63 today.

-Mike Modest (Michael Cariglio) is 48 today.

-Jeremy Borash is 47 today.

-Rey Bucanero (Arturo García Ortiz) is 47 today.

-Tony Mamaluke (Charles Spencer) is 44 today.

-Karrion Kross (Kevin Kesar) is 36 today.

-Jinder Mahal (Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) is 35 today.

-Ho Ho Lun (Wong Yuk Lun) is 34 today.

-AEW owner Shahid “Shad” Khan turned 71 on Sunday.

-Carlos Colon Sr. turned 73 on Sunday.

-Al Snow (Al Sarven) turned 58 on Sunday.

-Great Sasuke (Masanori Murakawa) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Joey Mercury (Adam Birch) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) turned 31 on Sunday.

-Daffney (Shannon Spruill) is 46 on Saturday.

-Mike Knox (Mike Hettinga) turned 43 on Saturday.

-Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Lacey Von Erich (Lacey Dawn Adkisson) turned 35 on Saturday.

-The late Edouard Carpentier (Édouard Ignacz Weiczorkiewicz) was born on July 17, 1926. He died of a heart attack at age 84 on October 30, 2010.

-Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was stabbed to death at age 42 on July 17, 1988. Brody was killed in a World Wrestling Council locker room by Jose Gonzalez, who wrestled and booked for the territory.