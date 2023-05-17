NXT TV preview: The lineup for the NXT Battleground go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade in a NXT Women’s Championship tournament semifinal match

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in a NXT Women’s Championship tournament semifinal match

-Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

-Hank Walker vs. Tank Ledger

Powell's POV: The NXT Battleground event will be held on Sunday, May 28 in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.