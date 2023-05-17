AEW Dynamite in Austin (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Cash Wheeler, Earl Hebner, Alex Wright, Nancy Benoit, Dave Hebner,

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Austin, Texas at Moody Center. The show includes Tony Khan’s major announcement. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Austin (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Earl Hebner is 74.

-Alex Wright is 48.

-Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) of FTR is 36. He previously worked as Dash Wilder in The Revival.

-The late Nancy Benoit was born on May 17, 1964. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband Chris Benoit on June 22, 2007.

-The late Dave Hebner was born on May 17, 1949. He died at age 73 on June 17, 2022