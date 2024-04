IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on late night television tonight. The duo will appear on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 10:35CT/11:35ET.

Powell’s POV: The other guests on tonight’s show are actress Emma Roberts and the band Grupo Frontera. This appears to be the only late night talkshow segment booked for WWE talent during WrestleMania week.