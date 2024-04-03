NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s WrestleMania weekend event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Meta Four are the hosts of Stand & Deliver. The event’s pre-show will stream on Saturday morning at 10CT/11ET. The main card will stream on Peacock at 11CT/12ET. We will have live review, plus a same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).