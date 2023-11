IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Mysterio revealed via social media that he underwent knee surgery. Mysterio did not offer any specifics regarding the nature of the procedure or a timeline of how long it will keep him sidelined.

Powell’s POV: I assume that Santos Escobar, who just turned on Mysterio last week, will feud with Carlito while Rey is sidelined. Here’s wishing Mysterio a speedy recovery.