AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Worcester (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Lance Storm, Ryan Mitchell, Jay Strongbow, Ron Starr

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. The show features the contract signing between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship match at AEW Dynasty. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Worcester. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 33 percent of the voters. F finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an B grade in our post show poll from 33 percent of the voters. F finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lance Storm (Lance Evers) is 55.

-Ryan Mitchell (Ryan Mader) is 38.

-The late “Chief” Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.

-The late Ron Starr (Bobby Nutt) was born on April 3, 1951. He died of a collapsed lung at age 66 on June 8, 2017.