Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Roman Reigns, plus WWE Rivals on Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Roman Reigns delivered 337,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished 24th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz averaged 333,000 viewers for A&E and finished 31st in the cable ratings with a 0.10 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Davey Boy Smith biography tallied 357,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on The Hardys vs. The Dudleys vs. Edge and Christian had 320,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. Both shows will take this Sunday off due to WrestleMania XL.