WWE announces official energy drink deal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce its partnership with C4 Energy.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2024 – Nutrabolt, owner of C4 Energy, and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an expansion to their multi-year partnership that will see C4 Ultimate Energy, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States, become the first-ever Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE.

As the first-ever Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE, C4 will receive prominent branding and exposure across a wide range of WWE properties and premium live events, including WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 where it will serve as the first-ever sponsor of the WrestleMania Skycam which returns to offer the WWE Universe a unique viewing experience. In addition, C4 will be the presenting partner of the WrestleMania XL Night 2 press conference and WWE’s multi-day talent tryout as part of WrestleMania Week. C4 and WWE will also continue to collaborate across WWE, WWE Superstar and C4-branded social and digital channels to create exclusive and original content.

The expanded partnership follows a nationwide launch of WWE and C4 Energy’s first-ever co-branded, WWE-inspired flavors of C4 Ultimate Energy Drinks. The collaboration is currently available nationwide in two delicious flavors, Ruthless Raspberry and Berry Powerbomb, and will expand this month with the launch of a brand-new flavor, Nectarine Guava Knockout, a powerful punch of sweet nectarine and tropical guava crashing together to create a knockout flavor that rules supreme, available exclusively at Circle K. Without sugar or artificial colors, C4 Ultimate Energy allows fans to work hard and play hard without ever missing a beat.

“When it comes to next-level energy, nothing beats the WWE and its fans,” says Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the WWE as its Official Energy Drink and to offer fans nationwide the same Ultimate Undisputed Energy their favorite Superstars bring to the ring.”

“C4 has been an innovative partner through the years which has enabled us to unlock the power of WWE to create unique integrations and branding opportunities across all touchpoints, including premium live events, on-site activations, social and digital content, and more,” said Michael DiNuzzo, VP of U.S. Business Development, Global Partnerships, WWE. “We are excited to introduce C4 Ultimate Energy as the Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE ahead of our biggest event of the year, WrestleMania XL.”

C4 will employ a citywide takeover throughout Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL, sampling C4 Ultimate throughout the weekend including at WWE World and Lincoln Financial Field.

WWE and C4 first partnered in 2021, when WWE Superstars Montez Ford and Bianca Belair joined the company’s growing roster of celebrities, trainers, and athletes to help expand C4’s mission of inspiring and maximizing human performance beyond the ring to everyday life through media, retail, and digital content. C4 has since been a key presenting sponsor at WWE’s biggest premium live events, including SummerSlam 2023 where it presented the Women’s Triple Threat Match featuring Belair. In addition, C4 is the presenting partner of WWE’s “Next In Line” program which has signed 60 college athletes since its inception in December 2021.

C4 Ultimate Energy is available at 7-11, Speedway, Circle K, Wawa and QuikTrip stores nationwide and online on Amazon and C4Energy.com.

Powell’s POV: I wonder what Logan Paul thinks of this deal? I look forward to the eventual C4 Energy Sky Cam shot of the ring apron once it starts to feature Paul’s Prime energy drink logo. Now if you’ll excuse me, I want to get back to consuming my cheap ass Aldi brand sugar free Red Thunder energy drink.