WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 36

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.374 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.569 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.563 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.393 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.355 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a third place finish in the 18-34 demographic, and a second place in the 18-49 adult demographics compared to other network programming. Smackdown finished in a three-way tie for first in the male 18-49 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



