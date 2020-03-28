WrestleMania 36 lineup: The advertised lineup for the two-night event, pay-per-view pricing, start time

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 36, which will be held on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and various locations.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade for the Raw Tag Titles.

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston in a ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Title.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina in a Fatal Five-Way elimination match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

-Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

-Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley.

-King Corbin vs. Elias.

Powell’s POV: Those matches are advertised, but the key words to remember are “card subject to change” in this case. While WWE has yet to confirm any changes, Roman Reigns, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Dana Brooke, The Miz, and Rey Mysterio are all expected to miss the show, which was taped at the WWE Performance Center and at various closed set locations on Wednesday and Thursday.

WrestleMania will stream on WWE Network and is available on pay-per-view. DirecTV is listing the price as $34.95 for each night, and I have yet to see any type of a discount for fans who commit to two nights. That said, pricing varies depending on the cable or satellite provider. Both events are scheduled to start at 6CT/7ET. WWE has not announced their Kickoff show plans. Join me for live coverage of both nights. Dot Net Members will hear audio reviews hosted by Jake Barnett and I both nights.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

