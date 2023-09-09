AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong in a Grand Slam tournament semifinal match

-Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in a Grand Slam tournament semifinal match

-Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti for the AEW International Championship

-TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends the title in an open challenge

-“Bullet Club Gold” Jay White, Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn vs. Dios Del Inframundo, Aerostar, Metalik, and Gravity

-Bryan Danielson speaks

-Saraya and Ruby Soho speak

-The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn speak

Powell's POV: The tournament final will be held on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Saturday's AEW Collision will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.