AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

-Dralistico vs. Blake Christian

-The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne

-Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski

-Promise Braxton vs. Julia Hart

-Leva Bates and Karizma vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.