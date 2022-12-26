AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
-Dralistico vs. Blake Christian
-The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne
-Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski
-Promise Braxton vs. Julia Hart
-Leva Bates and Karizma vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
