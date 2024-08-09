AEW Rampage results (8/9): Murphy’s review of Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, Saraya vs. Nyla Rose, Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero, Private Party vs. The Dawsons

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 157)

Taped August 7, 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at LJVM Coliseum

Aired August 9, 2024 on TNT

The show opened with an “In Memoriam” graphic for Kevin Sullivan, who passed away at age 74…

Don’s Take: Sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Sullivan was one of the most influential minds behind the scenes and he had an on-camera persona that was ahead of its time.

The Rampage opening aired and then Excalibur checked in on commentary with Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard. The ring announcer was Justin Roberts…

1. Darby Allin vs. The Butcher. The Butcher came out fast and took it to Allin early on causing him to bleed from the mouth. The action went to the floor where The Butcher continued the attack before missing a cross body against the ringside barricade. Allin hit a standing coffin drop onto The Butcher on the floor. The Butcher regained the advantage, stuffing a cross body as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

The Butcher locked Allin in a cloverleaf. Allin tried to get to the ropes, but Butcher converted the hold into a powerbomb for a near fall. The Butcher continued the attack on the floor. Back in the ring, the two fought on the second rope. Allin raked The Butcher’s back before hitting a Code Red off the second rope. Allin followed up with the coffin drop to The Butcher’s back for the win.

Darby Allin defeated The Butcherin about 10:25.

Don’s Take: A standard match featuring the TNT Title challenger at All In. The build to this one has been fine and I’m liking that they’re establishing Perry as someone who is willing to take all of the crazy spots that Allin will dish out. It may be a little over the top for some and I’d like AEW to do them a little more sparingly, but if they’re going to do them, they’re at least trying to tie them into the storyline.

The announcers went to an interview with Alicia Atout and Rush that was taped after Wednesday’s Dynamite. Rush was pacing and said he was not happy about the loss to Orange Cassidy and FTR. Don Callis entered and asked Rush what happened. He said this wasn’t what he signed up for and questioned if Rush really wanted to be the best. Rush said he was ready, but Callis wondered if he was willing to do whatever it took.

Callis said he was giving Rush one more chance to prove himself by booking him a match on Collision against Rush’s friend Preston Vance. Rush said he would beat Vance. Callis said he not only wanted him beat, he wants Vance sent to the hospital. Rush said he was willing to do whatever it takes… [C]

Another segment taped after Dynamite aired with Renee Paquette interviewing Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal. Jeff started to say that he did everything he could against Bryan Danielson but was attacked by Hangman Adam Page. Lethal tried to break it up and began brawling with Page…

Lethal cut a backstage promo saying he was tired of Page’s antics and challenged him to a match on Dynamite. Lethal said he’s not good at fighting, but he’s one of the best wrestlers. He acknowledged that Page was as well and that the match wasn’t going to be easy….

2. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero. Bryan Danielson joined the commentary team. A lot of mat wrestling and chop exchanges early. Yuta threw Romero to the floor and dove onto him as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Coming out of the break, Romero had Yuta in a chin lock. Swerve Strickland was shown looking on from backstage. The announcers cut to a replay of Romero hitting a Sliced Bread on the floor during the break. The two exchanged blows down the stretch. Romero hit a Sliced Bread for a near fall. He went for a second one, but Yuta countered with a cross-legged tombstone piledriver followed by a cattle mutilation for the submission win.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Rocky Romero in about 11:00.

Don’s Take: For those of you keeping score at home and courtesy of Cagematch.net, I was curious to see the last time Romero won a match in AEW. Not counting ROH, he hasn’t won a match in 2024 and the last time he won a match was in a dark match on Dynamite in May 2023 (with Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta over Nick Comoroto, Angelico and Serpentico). In any event, with Yuta facing Swerve Strickland on Dynamite, it made sense to give him a win.

Renee Paqutte was backstage with Willow Nightingale. Nightingale said she was frustrated with Kris Statlander, as they were friends, and everything was going fine until Stokely Hathaway came along. Tomohiro Ishii entered and said “Stokely.” Nightingale took Ishii off camera and asked him if he had plans for Wembley Stadium as she had an idea.

3. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Dave Dawson and Zane Dawson. This was a brief match with the Dawsons getting a little offense in. Quen and Kassidy hit their Gin and Juice finisher on Zane Dawson for the win.

“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy defeated Dave Dawson and Zane Dawson in about 3:47.

Don’s Take: Fine for what it was, but with talks of several AEW talents potentially leaving, I would add Private Party to my wish list for WWE, NXT or Impact if Tony is not going to use them in a meaningful way. And before I get comments pointing out underutilized talent in WWE, I feel the same way when any company underutilizes their talent. When someone isn’t being used, I have no issue with them moving elsewhere.

Deonna Purrazzo cut a promo previewing her Texas bullrope match against Thunder Rosa on Collision. Purrazzo said that Rosa’s story should serve as a cautionary tale of what happens to someone who doesn’t put Purrazzo on a pedestal…[C]

Dustin Rhodes cut a backstage promo talking about winning the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Ross and Marshall Von Erich, as well as teaming with Sammy Guevara to defeat the Dark Order on ROH TV. He said he wanted more and challenged Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Taven and Bennett entered and said that Guevara took off seven months when his first child was born while Bennett returned after four days. Taven said they would shatter his dreams while Bennett delivered a kick below the belt…

4. Saraya (w/Harley Cameron) vs. Nyla Rose. Before the bell. Rose went after Cameron allowing Saraya to attack. She continued on offense after the bell rang. Heading into the last picture-in-picture break of the evening, Rose attempted to dive onto Saraya and Cameron on the floor but became trapped in the ring apron allowing Saraya to keep on the attack. [C]

Rose regained the advantage. Down the stretch, Rose choke slammed Saraya and went for the pin but Cameron distracted the referee. Rose chased Cameron on the floor. Saraya snuck up behind Rose and was met with a punch. Cameron received one as well. Rose went to suplex Saraya back into the ring, but Cameron tripped her up and held the legs down while Saraya covered Rose for the win.

Saraya defeated Nyla Rose in about 10:00.

The heels celebrated as Rampage went off the air….

Don’s Take: I assume this will lead to Saraya having some sort of role at All In. It’s unfortunate it came at the expense of Rose, who they could definitely get more out of. This was a standard episode of Rampage to highlight a couple of talents being featured in upcoming matches. It was fine as shoulder content but not a big deal if you missed it.

That’s all from me for tonight. I’ll be back next Friday for another episode. Until then!