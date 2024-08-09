WWE Bash in Berlin lineup: The latest card for the Labor Day weekend premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bash in Berlin event that will be held on Saturday, August 31 in Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena.

-Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship

Powell’s POV: The Rhodes vs. Owens match was made on Smackdown after Cody pitched the idea of facing Owens. Colin McGuire will be filling in for me the live review of this event. Jake Barnett will team up with a co-host for a same day audio review of Bash in Berlin that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).